GASLOG PARTNERS (NYSE:GLOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. GasLog Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GASLOG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GasLog Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” GasLog Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GLOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SYKES ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:SYKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company earned $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Sykes Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYKES ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sykes Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sykes Enterprises stock.

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ACAD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACAD)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock.

NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED (NASDAQ:NESR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. National Energy Services Reunited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NESR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Energy Services Reunited in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Energy Services Reunited stock.

