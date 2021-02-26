MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS (NYSE:MGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year. Magnolia Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MGY)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnolia Oil & Gas stock.

SPROUT SOCIAL (NASDAQ:SPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Sprout Social has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPROUT SOCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPT)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprout Social in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sprout Social stock.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA (NYSE:RY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada has generated $5.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Royal Bank of Canada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL BANK OF CANADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Bank of Canada in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Royal Bank of Canada stock.

VERICEL (NASDAQ:VCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year. Vericel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERICEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VCEL)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vericel in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vericel stock.

