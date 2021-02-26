DOUGLAS DYNAMICS (NYSE:PLOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business earned $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Douglas Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOUGLAS DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLOW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Douglas Dynamics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Douglas Dynamics stock.

XPERI (NASDAQ:XPER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.17. Xperi has generated $2.56 earnings per share over the last year. Xperi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPERI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XPER)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xperi in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Xperi stock.

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH (NYSE:ELAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year. Elanco Animal Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELAN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elanco Animal Health in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Elanco Animal Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ELAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING (NYSE:HY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.3. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

