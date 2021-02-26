THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES (NYSE:WMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company earned $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. The Williams Companies has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.4. The Williams Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WMB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Williams Companies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The Williams Companies stock.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEI.A)

HEICO last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter. HEICO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.5. HEICO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN HEICO? (NYSE:HEI.A)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. TCG BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TCG BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGBD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TCG BDC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TCG BDC stock.

RADIAN GROUP (NYSE:RDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group has generated $3.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Radian Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADIAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RDN)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Radian Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Radian Group stock.

