AxoGen last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. AxoGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AxoGen in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AxoGen stock.

EchoStar last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. EchoStar has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. EchoStar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EchoStar in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “strong buy” EchoStar stock.

Elastic last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic has generated ($1.53) earnings per share over the last year. Elastic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elastic in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Elastic stock.

Kraton last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton has generated $2.94 earnings per share over the last year. Kraton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kraton in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kraton stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KRA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

