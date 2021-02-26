CBRE GROUP (NYSE:CBRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has generated $3.71 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. CBRE Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBRE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBRE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CBRE Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CBRE Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS (NYSE:WLKP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical Partners has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Westlake Chemical Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLKP)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Westlake Chemical Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLKP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS (NYSE:ESI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.9. Element Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELEMENT SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ESI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Element Solutions in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Element Solutions stock.

FOSSIL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FOSL)

IS FOSSIL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FOSL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fossil Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fossil Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FOSL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

