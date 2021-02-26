LIFE STORAGE (NYSE:LSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.47. The company earned $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Life Storage has generated $5.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Life Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIFE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LSI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Life Storage in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Life Storage stock.

Life Storage

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP (NASDAQ:NXST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nexstar Media Group has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Nexstar Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NXST)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nexstar Media Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nexstar Media Group stock.

Nexstar Media Group

LMP AUTOMOTIVE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LMPX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LMP AUTOMOTIVE? (NASDAQ:LMPX)

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MAXR)

IS MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MAXR)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Maxar Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Maxar Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAXR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Maxar Technologies