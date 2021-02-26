FIVE9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm earned $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Its revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Five9 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIVE9 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FIVN)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Five9 in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Five9 stock.

Five9

WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NYSE:WES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Its revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Midstream Partners has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Western Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WES)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Western Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Western Midstream Partners stock.

Western Midstream Partners

DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DONEGAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DGICA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Donegal Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Donegal Group stock.

Donegal Group

PDC ENERGY (NASDAQ:PDCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. PDC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PDC ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PDCE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PDC Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PDC Energy stock.

PDC Energy