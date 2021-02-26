THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (NYSE:BNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. The Bank of Nova Scotia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BNS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Bank of Nova Scotia stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia

ONESPAN (NASDAQ:OSPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpan has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.7. OneSpan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONESPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSPN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpan in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” OneSpan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OSPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OneSpan

NEVRO (NYSE:NVRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro has generated ($3.37) earnings per share over the last year. Nevro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEVRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NVRO)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nevro in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nevro stock.

Nevro

BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last announced its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $361.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. Banco Macro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCO MACRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Macro in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Macro stock.

Banco Macro