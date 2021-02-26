GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING (NYSE:GNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Genco Shipping & Trading has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNK)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genco Shipping & Trading stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading

FISKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FSR)

IS FISKER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FSR)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fisker stock.

Fisker

CYTOKINETICS (NASDAQ:CYTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Cytokinetics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year.

IS CYTOKINETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYTK)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytokinetics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytokinetics stock.

Cytokinetics

EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:MRAM)

IS EVERSPIN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRAM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everspin Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everspin Technologies stock.

Everspin Technologies