UNISYS (NYSE:UIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Its revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.8. Unisys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNISYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UIS)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unisys in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Unisys stock.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm earned $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. SPX has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. SPX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SPXC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SPX in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SPX stock.

ENTERGY (NYSE:ETR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Entergy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETR)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entergy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Entergy stock.

GLOBAL NET LEASE (NYSE:GNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.58. Global Net Lease has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.3. Global Net Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL NET LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GNL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Net Lease in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Net Lease stock.

