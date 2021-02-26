DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. DZS has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. DZS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DZS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DZSI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DZS in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” DZS stock.

HERCULES CAPITAL (NYSE:HTGC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Its revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hercules Capital has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Hercules Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERCULES CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTGC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hercules Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hercules Capital stock.

REDFIN (NASDAQ:RDFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year. Redfin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REDFIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDFN)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Redfin in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Redfin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

