PS BUSINESS PARKS (NYSE:PSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks has generated $6.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. PS Business Parks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PS BUSINESS PARKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PSB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PS Business Parks in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” PS Business Parks stock.

PS Business Parks

ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals has generated $7.69 earnings per share over the last year. Arena Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARNA)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arena Pharmaceuticals stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:FET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Forum Energy Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FET)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forum Energy Technologies in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Forum Energy Technologies stock.

Forum Energy Technologies

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR? (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Wall Street analysts have given Liberty TripAdvisor a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Liberty TripAdvisor wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.