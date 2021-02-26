YUNHONG CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI last announced its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

TACTILE SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:TCMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Tactile Systems Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Tactile Systems Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:VAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

PERDOCEO EDUCATION (NASDAQ:PRDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. Perdoceo Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Perdoceo Education in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock.

Perdoceo Education