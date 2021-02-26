DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.1. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discovery in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Discovery stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISCK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PENUMBRA (NYSE:PEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company earned $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Its revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year. Penumbra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Penumbra in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Penumbra stock.

LUXFER (NYSE:LXFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.35 million. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Luxfer has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.9. Luxfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luxfer in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Luxfer stock.

UNIVAR SOLUTIONS (NYSE:UNVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.2. Univar Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Univar Solutions in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Univar Solutions stock.

