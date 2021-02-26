THE REALREAL (NASDAQ:REAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business earned $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The RealReal has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year. The RealReal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE REALREAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REAL)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The RealReal in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The RealReal stock.

The RealReal

PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST (NYSE:PEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PEB)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PEB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

VIACOMCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS has generated $5.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. ViacomCBS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIACOMCBS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIAC)

21 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ViacomCBS in the last year. There are currently 7 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ViacomCBS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIAC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ViacomCBS

OWENS & MINOR (NYSE:OMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Owens & Minor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OWENS & MINOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owens & Minor in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Owens & Minor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Owens & Minor