GLOBAL CORD BLOOD (NYSE:CO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood last released its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $42.07 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Global Cord Blood has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1LIFE HEALTHCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ONEM)

IS 1LIFE HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONEM)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1Life Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1Life Healthcare stock.

TRIMAS (NASDAQ:TRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business earned $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year. TriMas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIMAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriMas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TriMas stock.

MEDIWOUND (NASDAQ:MDWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. MediWound has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year.

IS MEDIWOUND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDWD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediWound in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MediWound stock.

