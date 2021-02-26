PRIMORIS SERVICES (NASDAQ:PRIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The company earned $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Its revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. Primoris Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIMORIS SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRIM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Primoris Services in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Primoris Services stock.

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company earned $872 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Its revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mr. Cooper Group has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Mr. Cooper Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MR. COOPER GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COOP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mr. Cooper Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Mr. Cooper Group stock.

CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. Cheniere Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cheniere Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CQP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SGMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Sangamo Therapeutics has generated ($0.85) earnings per share over the last year. Sangamo Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGMO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sangamo Therapeutics stock.

