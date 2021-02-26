EXTRA SPACE STORAGE (NYSE:EXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has generated $4.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Extra Space Storage has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXTRA SPACE STORAGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EXR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extra Space Storage in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Extra Space Storage stock.

Extra Space Storage

CHEMED (NYSE:CHE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has generated $13.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.7. Chemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chemed in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chemed stock.

Chemed

HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSE:HT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.70. Hersha Hospitality Trust has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year. Hersha Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERSHA HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HT)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hersha Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hersha Hospitality Trust

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCU)

IS COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCU)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas