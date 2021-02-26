SQUARE (NYSE:SQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQ)

Square last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Square has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.7. Square has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SQUARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQ)

45 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Square in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 19 hold ratings and 23 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Square stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SQ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EPIZYME (NASDAQ:EPZM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business earned $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Its revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Epizyme has generated ($1.93) earnings per share over the last year. Epizyme has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPIZYME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPZM)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Epizyme in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Epizyme stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPZM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGNITE (NASDAQ:MGNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. Magnite has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGNITE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGNI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magnite in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Magnite stock.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BKD)

IS BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKD)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookdale Senior Living in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brookdale Senior Living stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

