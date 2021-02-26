Earnings results for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.8.

Analyst Opinion on F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for F-star Therapeutics.

Dividend Strength: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. F-star Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

In the past three months, F-star Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.70% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by insiders. 67.80% of the stock of F-star Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX



Earnings for F-star Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.87) to ($2.72) per share. The P/E ratio of F-star Therapeutics is -1.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. F-star Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

