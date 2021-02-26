PULSE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PLSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Pulse Biosciences has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. Pulse Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PULSE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLSE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pulse Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pulse Biosciences stock.

MYRIAD GENETICS (NASDAQ:MYGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.11 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Myriad Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYRIAD GENETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYGN)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myriad Genetics in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Myriad Genetics stock.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL (NYSE:FNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Fidelity National Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNF)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fidelity National Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fidelity National Financial stock.

PC CONNECTION (NASDAQ:CNXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. PC Connection has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. PC Connection has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PC CONNECTION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNXN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PC Connection in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” PC Connection stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

