VITRU (NASDAQ:VTRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Vitru last released its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm earned $23.47 million during the quarter. Vitru has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS VITRU A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTRU)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vitru in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vitru stock.

Vitru

BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Its revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. bluebird bio has generated ($14.31) earnings per share over the last year. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUEBIRD BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for bluebird bio in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” bluebird bio stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BLUE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

bluebird bio

CHURCHILL DOWNS (NASDAQ:CHDN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Churchill Downs has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Churchill Downs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHURCHILL DOWNS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHDN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Churchill Downs in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Churchill Downs stock.

Churchill Downs

INOGEN (NASDAQ:INGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. Inogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INGN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inogen in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Inogen stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Inogen