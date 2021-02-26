XP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:XP)

IS XP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XP in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” XP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESPERION THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ESPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by $0.13. The firm earned $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Esperion Therapeutics has generated ($3.59) earnings per share over the last year. Esperion Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESPERION THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESPR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Esperion Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Esperion Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ESPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OVERSTOCK.COM (NASDAQ:OSTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Overstock.com has generated ($3.46) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.3. Overstock.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVERSTOCK.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSTK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Overstock.com in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Overstock.com stock.

STONERIDGE (NYSE:SRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Stoneridge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STONERIDGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SRI)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoneridge in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stoneridge stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SRI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

