ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST (NYSE:AHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.68. Ashford Hospitality Trust has generated $12.20 earnings per share over the last year. Ashford Hospitality Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AHT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ashford Hospitality Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust

QUAKER CHEMICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KWR)

IS QUAKER CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KWR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quaker Chemical in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Quaker Chemical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Quaker Chemical

ALEXANDER & BALDWIN (NYSE:ALEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.0.

IS ALEXANDER & BALDWIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALEX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexander & Baldwin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Alexander & Baldwin stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALEX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alexander & Baldwin

ISSUER DIRECT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

IS ISSUER DIRECT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Issuer Direct in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Issuer Direct stock.

Issuer Direct