ALCON (NYSE:ALC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon last posted its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alcon has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. Alcon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALCON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alcon in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alcon stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Alcon

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Frank’s International has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Frank’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Frank’s International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Frank’s International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Frank’s International

CURTISS-WRIGHT (NYSE:CW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright has generated $7.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Curtiss-Wright has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CURTISS-WRIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CW)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Curtiss-Wright in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Curtiss-Wright stock.

Curtiss-Wright

QEP RESOURCES (NYSE:QEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. QEP Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.7. QEP Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QEP RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QEP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QEP Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” QEP Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

QEP Resources