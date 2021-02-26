HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA (NYSE:HTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America last released its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. The company earned $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Its revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Trust of America has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.3. Healthcare Trust of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTA)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Trust of America in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Healthcare Trust of America stock.

GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE (NASDAQ:GSHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.3. Goosehead Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSHD)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Goosehead Insurance in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Goosehead Insurance stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GSHD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ:CMLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year. Cumulus Media has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUMULUS MEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMLS)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cumulus Media in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cumulus Media stock.

GREIF (NYSE:GEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEF)

Greif last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.2. Greif has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREIF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GEF)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greif in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Greif stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GEF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

