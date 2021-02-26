KORN FERRY (NYSE:KFY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423 million. Its revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.9. Korn Ferry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KORN FERRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KFY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Korn Ferry in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Korn Ferry stock.

Korn Ferry

ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES (NYSE:AWI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has generated $4.78 earnings per share over the last year. Armstrong World Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWI)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Armstrong World Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Armstrong World Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AWI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Armstrong World Industries

FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan’s Enterprises last released its earnings data on January 19th, 2021. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $28.25 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Flanigan’s Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, June 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FLANIGAN’S ENTERPRISES? (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

CACTUS (NYSE:WHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Cactus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACTUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WHD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cactus in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cactus stock.

Cactus