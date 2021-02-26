KOSMOS ENERGY (NYSE:KOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. Kosmos Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KOSMOS ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KOS)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kosmos Energy in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kosmos Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST (NYSE:EPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Essential Properties Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPRT)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NETAPP (NASDAQ:NTAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. NetApp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NETAPP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTAP)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NetApp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” NetApp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NTAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

THE PENNANT GROUP (NASDAQ:PNTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The Pennant Group has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.9. The Pennant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE PENNANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNTG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Pennant Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Pennant Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNTG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

