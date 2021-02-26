TREX (NYSE:TREX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREX)

Trex last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trex has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.2. Trex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TREX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trex in the last year. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Trex stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TREX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Trex

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HALO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business earned $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. Its revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.6. Halozyme Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HALO)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Halozyme Therapeutics stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics

EAGLE POINT CREDIT (NYSE:ECC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eagle Point Credit has generated $1.34 earnings per share over the last year.

IS EAGLE POINT CREDIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ECC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eagle Point Credit in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eagle Point Credit stock.

Eagle Point Credit

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Global Blood Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBT)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Blood Therapeutics stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics