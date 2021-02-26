Earnings results for GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlycoMimetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 331.03%. The high price target for GLYC is $15.00 and the low price target for GLYC is $15.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics does not currently pay a dividend. GlycoMimetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

In the past three months, GlycoMimetics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.80% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by insiders. 82.15% of the stock of GlycoMimetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC



Earnings for GlycoMimetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.29) per share. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GlycoMimetics is -3.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GlycoMimetics has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

