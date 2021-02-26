GENMAB A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2.

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genmab A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Genmab A/S stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GMAB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ATN INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.84. ATN International has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. ATN International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ATN International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ATN International stock.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stantec in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stantec stock.

KOPPERS (NYSE:KOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Its revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. Koppers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Koppers in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Koppers stock.

