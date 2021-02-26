HEALTHSTREAM (NASDAQ:HSTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream last released its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. HealthStream has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. HealthStream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSTM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HealthStream in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HealthStream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSTM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INFINERA (NASDAQ:INFN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business earned $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Infinera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFINERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INFN)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infinera in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Infinera stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INFN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

REPLIGEN (NASDAQ:RGEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen last released its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.2. Repligen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REPLIGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGEN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Repligen in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Repligen stock.

WHITING PETROLEUM (NYSE:WLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. Whiting Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Whiting Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITING PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WLL)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Whiting Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Whiting Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WLL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

