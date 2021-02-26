ROCKY BRANDS (NASDAQ:RCKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands last announced its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ROCKY BRANDS? (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Wall Street analysts have given Rocky Brands a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Rocky Brands wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

QURATE RETAIL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

IS QURATE RETAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Qurate Retail in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Qurate Retail stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in QRTEA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Qurate Retail

OPERA (NASDAQ:OPRA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9.

IS OPERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opera in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Opera stock.

Opera

RED LION HOTELS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RLH)

IS RED LION HOTELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLH)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Red Lion Hotels in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Red Lion Hotels stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Red Lion Hotels