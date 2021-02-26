AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES (NYSE:ACC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last released its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.37. The company earned $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. Its revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Campus Communities has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.6. American Campus Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ACC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Campus Communities in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” American Campus Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

American Campus Communities

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:INSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Its revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Inspire Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INSP)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inspire Medical Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inspire Medical Systems stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS (NYSE:RRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The business earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS? (NYSE:RRD)

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:DOOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.1. Masonite International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASONITE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOOR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masonite International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Masonite International stock.

Masonite International