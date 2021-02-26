FRESHPET (NASDAQ:FRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,408.7. Freshpet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRESHPET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRPT)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Freshpet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Freshpet stock.

ALLAKOS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ALLK)

IS ALLAKOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ALLK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allakos in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allakos stock.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (NYSE:CSLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Castlight Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASTLIGHT HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CSLT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Castlight Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Castlight Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CSLT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PACTIV EVERGREEN (NASDAQ:PTVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen last posted its earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Pactiv Evergreen has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7.

IS PACTIV EVERGREEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTVE)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pactiv Evergreen in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pactiv Evergreen stock.

