Verisk Analytics last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Its revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Verisk Analytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISK ANALYTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSK)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Verisk Analytics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Verisk Analytics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VRSK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ODT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.09. Odonate Therapeutics has generated ($4.05) earnings per share over the last year. Odonate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ODONATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ODT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Odonate Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Odonate Therapeutics stock.

PROGYNY (NASDAQ:PGNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.5. Progyny has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROGYNY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PGNY)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Progyny in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Progyny stock.

PHOTRONICS (NASDAQ:PLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics has generated $0.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Photronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHOTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLAB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Photronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Photronics stock.

