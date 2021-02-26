INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year. Invesco Mortgage Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Invesco Mortgage Capital stock.

PUBMATIC (NASDAQ:PUBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business earned $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PubMatic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBMATIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PUBM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PubMatic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PubMatic stock.

WEIBO (NASDAQ:WB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo last released its earnings data on December 27th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Weibo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEIBO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WB)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Weibo in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Weibo stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PGT INNOVATIONS (NYSE:PGTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.0. PGT Innovations has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PGT INNOVATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PGTI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PGT Innovations in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PGT Innovations stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PGTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

