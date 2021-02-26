AMERICAN SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:AMSWA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.2. American Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Software stock.

DENALI THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DNLI)

IS DENALI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DNLI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denali Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Denali Therapeutics stock.

ICF INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ICFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4.

IS ICF INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICFI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICF International in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ICF International stock.

INTRICON (NASDAQ:IIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. IntriCon has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INTRICON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IIN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IntriCon in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IntriCon stock.

