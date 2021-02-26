SBA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SBAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications last released its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has generated $8.49 earnings per share over the last year. SBA Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SBA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBAC)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SBA Communications in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SBA Communications stock.

SBA Communications

MASIMO (NASDAQ:MASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business earned $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Masimo has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.2. Masimo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASIMO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MASI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masimo in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Masimo stock.

Masimo

NABORS INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:NBR)

IS NABORS INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NBR)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nabors Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Nabors Industries stock.

Nabors Industries

VIVINT SMART HOME EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:VVNT)

IS VIVINT SMART HOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VVNT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vivint Smart Home in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vivint Smart Home stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VVNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Vivint Smart Home