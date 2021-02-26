AMERICAN STATES WATER (NYSE:AWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water last posted its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American States Water has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. American States Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN STATES WATER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American States Water in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” American States Water stock.

MATSON (NYSE:MATX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MATX)

Matson last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Its revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Matson has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Matson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MATX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matson in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Matson stock.

THE TJX COMPANIES (NYSE:TJX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies last issued its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The TJX Companies has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.6. The TJX Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE TJX COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TJX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The TJX Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The TJX Companies stock.

CRESCENT POINT ENERGY (NYSE:CPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Crescent Point Energy has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Crescent Point Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT POINT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPG)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Point Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crescent Point Energy stock.

