DAKTRONICS (NASDAQ:DAKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics last released its earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm earned $127.37 million during the quarter. Daktronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Daktronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN DAKTRONICS? (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Wall Street analysts have given Daktronics a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Daktronics wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

ACADIA HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:ACHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. Acadia Healthcare has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Acadia Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACADIA HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACHC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acadia Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acadia Healthcare stock.

Acadia Healthcare

RE/MAX EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:RMAX)

IS RE/MAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RMAX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RE/MAX in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” RE/MAX stock.

RE/MAX

NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION (NYSE:NNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm earned $76.25 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION? (NYSE:NNA)

Wall Street analysts have given Navios Maritime Acquisition a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Navios Maritime Acquisition wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.