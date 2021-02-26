KBR (NYSE:KBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KBR)

KBR last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Its revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year. KBR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KBR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KBR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KBR in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” KBR stock.

KBR

MACY’S (NYSE:M) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:M)

Macy’s last released its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The business earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year. Macy’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:M)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Macy’s in the last year. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Macy’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in M, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Macy’s

COMPUTER TASK GROUP (NASDAQ:CTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Computer Task Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN COMPUTER TASK GROUP? (NASDAQ:CTG)

Wall Street analysts have given Computer Task Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Computer Task Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

PING IDENTITY (NYSE:PING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity last issued its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year. Ping Identity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PING IDENTITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PING)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ping Identity in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ping Identity stock.

Ping Identity