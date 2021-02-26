PROSIGHT GLOBAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PROS)

IS PROSIGHT GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PROS)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProSight Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ProSight Global stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PROS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MFA FINANCIAL (NYSE:MFA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year. MFA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MFA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MFA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MFA Financial in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MFA Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MFA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FATE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:FATE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.23. Fate Therapeutics has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Fate Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FATE)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fate Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fate Therapeutics stock.

MESOBLAST (NASDAQ:MESO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm earned $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. Mesoblast has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year.

IS MESOBLAST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MESO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mesoblast in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mesoblast stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MESO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

