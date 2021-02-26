REVANCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RVNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics has generated ($3.67) earnings per share over the last year. Revance Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REVANCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RVNC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Revance Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Revance Therapeutics stock.

XENCOR (NASDAQ:XNCR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor last issued its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year. Xencor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENCOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XNCR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xencor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xencor stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ANSYS last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS has generated $5.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.2. ANSYS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANSS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ANSYS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” ANSYS stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ANSS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES (NYSE:DEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.28. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.1. Easterly Government Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Easterly Government Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Easterly Government Properties stock.

