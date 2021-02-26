SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:SPRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Spruce Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The reported ($12.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $10.73. Spruce Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Spruce Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPRUCE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spruce Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spruce Biosciences stock.

Spruce Biosciences

MASTEC EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTZ)

IS MASTEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTZ)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MasTec in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” MasTec stock.

MasTec

B. RILEY FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RILY)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN B. RILEY FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:RILY)

BROADWIND (NASDAQ:BWEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Broadwind has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year.

IS BROADWIND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BWEN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadwind in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadwind stock.

Broadwind