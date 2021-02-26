ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies last announced its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company earned $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOOMINFO TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ZoomInfo Technologies stock.

ALLEGHANY (NYSE:Y) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Its revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alleghany has generated $23.77 earnings per share over the last year. Alleghany has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGHANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:Y)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alleghany in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alleghany stock.

ASTRONICS (NASDAQ:ATRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics last released its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.54. Astronics has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Astronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATRO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Astronics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Astronics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ATRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RENT-A-CENTER (NASDAQ:RCII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Rent-A-Center has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENT-A-CENTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCII)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rent-A-Center in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rent-A-Center stock.

