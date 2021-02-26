THE HOME DEPOT (NYSE:HD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business earned $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. Its revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Home Depot has generated $10.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. The Home Depot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE HOME DEPOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HD)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Home Depot in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Home Depot stock.

The Home Depot

CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT (NASDAQ:CDEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development last released its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.23. Centennial Resource Development has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. Centennial Resource Development has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDEV)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centennial Resource Development in the last year. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Centennial Resource Development stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CDEV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Centennial Resource Development

HOLLYFRONTIER (NYSE:HFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. HollyFrontier has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year. HollyFrontier has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLYFRONTIER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HFC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HollyFrontier in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HollyFrontier stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HollyFrontier

ONESPAWORLD EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OSW)

IS ONESPAWORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSW)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSpaWorld in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneSpaWorld stock.

OneSpaWorld