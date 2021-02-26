CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CDNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Cadence Design Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNS)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Design Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadence Design Systems stock.

Cadence Design Systems

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FMS)

IS FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FMS)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

THE AARON’S (NYSE:AAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s last posted its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The Aaron’s has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The Aaron’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE AARON’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAN)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Aaron’s in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Aaron’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Aaron’s

CAREDX (NASDAQ:CDNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. CareDx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAREDX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDNA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CareDx in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CareDx stock.

CareDx