CVR PARTNERS (NYSE:UAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CVR Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CVR PARTNERS? (NYSE:UAN)

Wall Street analysts have given CVR Partners a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but CVR Partners wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:HEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners last released its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm earned $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Its revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Holly Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HEP)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Holly Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Holly Energy Partners stock.

Holly Energy Partners

PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL (NYSE:PNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. Pinnacle West Capital has generated $4.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Pinnacle West Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PNW)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle West Capital in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pinnacle West Capital stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PNW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Pinnacle West Capital

OASIS PETROLEUM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OAS)

IS OASIS PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OAS)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oasis Petroleum in the last year. There are currently 8 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Oasis Petroleum stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OAS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oasis Petroleum